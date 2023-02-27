Police notes huge drop in crimes in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A top official of police in the region said there was a huge drop in the number of crimes in Central Visayas last week compared to the same period last year.

From 677 crimes last February 19 to 25, 2022, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare said the region saw a drop of nearly half as only 345 were logged in the same period this year.

“To be very specific, nikunhod og 49 percent ang peace and order crimes commited and recorded in Central Visayas,” said Pelare, the spokesperson of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis.

Pelare said the drop is a result of their relentless campaign and intelligence-based operations against all kinds of criminalities.

For focused crimes, the region recorded 49 cases, including murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping. Last year, they had 65 reported cases.

For their campaign against illegal drugs, Pelare said they arrested 183 drug suspects and confiscated 3.5 kilos of suspected shabu worth P3.5 million.

“For example for the same period, more or less 700 crime suspects were arrested sa illegal drugs [last year]. We have 183 suspects arrested for that period [this year] then naa sad tay daghang nadakpan diri sa wanted person. I think 278 ang na-accomplish nato sa gambling,” Pelare said.

“Pag madakpan nimo ning crime suspects. This will deter them from doing further crimes. So atoang nakita, niubos ang atoang crime statistics,” he added

Pelare said that police in Central Visayas will continue to conduct police operations against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, wanted persons to further boost peace and order in the region.

