BBM to military: Adjust accordingly to South China Sea dispute

MANILA, Philippines — Amid tension in the South China Sea, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday told the military that the Philippines should “adjust accordingly” to the situation.

Marcos said the Philippines faces a “more complex foreign situation,” even more complicated than the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He said the challenge changed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) mission as it needed to adjust to the situation.

“Even if there is a war in Ukraine, here in the South China Sea, it is said to be the most difficult problem and the most complicated problem,” the President said in Mandaue City.

(Even though there’s a war in Ukraine, they say that the problem in the South China Sea remains to be the most difficult and most complicated issue.)

“That’s why I say the mission of the AFP, your mission, has changed. And we need to keep a close eye on our ex who doesn’t need to think too much,” he added.

(That’s why I say that the mission of the AFP has changed and we need to closely monitor something that we didn’t have to worry about before.)

Marcos noted how the Philippines did not have to worry about the “threat and the intensification of the competition between the superpowers” and maintained peace and understanding with all of its neighbors.

“Now things have begun to change and we must adjust accordingly,” he said.

Marcos had said the South China Sea dispute “keeps him up at night, at day, and most of the time.”

He explained that the Philippines is “at the very frontline” in cross-trade tensions between China and the United States.

“Whenever these tensions increase, we’re watching as bystanders and if something goes wrong here, we are going to suffer,” the President said.

RELATED STORIES

DFA chief: China harassment a ‘daily situation’ for PH

Blasts heard in Pag-asa Island after PH, China sea encounter

No PH-China territorial dispute; China claiming PH territory in SCS — Bongbong Marcos

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP