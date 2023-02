PICKUP COFFEE, a home-grown specialty coffee chain in the Philippines, is set to launch its first five branches in Cebu on March 3-4, 2023.









With a vision of making specialty coffee accessible to every Filipino, a group of young entrepreneurs started PICKUP COFFEE, which has since grown to 58 branches. Consistent with its promise, PICKUP COFFEE sells a cup of coffee at P50, and its price point goes nothing beyond P100.

For coffee lovers, check out a PICKUP COFFEE branch near you.