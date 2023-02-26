Trojans stun favored foes, stay unbeaten in PCAP chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans proved that their impressive outing recently was no fluke after racking up two more wins by upsetting favored opponents in last Saturday evening’s Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) third season first conference.

This was after, the Trojans defeated the Davao Chess Eagles in their first match and the former PCAP champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights in their second match.

With that in mind, the Trojans remained unbeaten with five wins which translated to 80 points in the southern division standings. They are narrowly trailing behind Negros Kingsmen which is the leading team in the southern division with 5-0 (win-loss) record and 84 points.

In their first match, the Trojans narrowly edged the Chess Eagles, 11.5-9.5. This after, they ended the blitz round with a 3.5-all draw.

Team captain Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Women’s International Master (WIM) Beverly Mendoza and IM Rico Mascarinas won their respective matches against National Master (NM) Dale Bernardino, Mary Jonah Lequin, and NM Alexander Lupian, respectively.

In the rapid round they emerged victorious over Davao, 8-6.

Tibod and WIM Mendoza led the Trojans by beating the same opponents they faced in the blitz round, while IM Mascarinas, Richard Natividad, NM Elwin Retanal, and Christopher Tubalado all earned a draw.

The Trojans went on stunning the heavily-favored Kisela Knights, 14-7. They won the blitz round, 4-3, courtesy of IM Kim Steven Yap, WIM Mendoza, and NM Retanal. IM Mascarinas and Natividad each had a draw over their opponents which translates to 0.5 points.

In the rapid round, IM Yap, WIM Mendoza, IM Mascarinas, and Natividad won their respective matches, to finish with a 10-4 total score.

Behind Toledo in the standings is Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles also with a 5-0 record, while Iloilo trails at fourth with 4-2 record, and Davao at fifth place with 2-3 slate.

