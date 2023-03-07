Aumentado: Israel trip opened opportunities for employment, direct flights to Bohol

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — His recent travel to Israel provided an opportunity to partner with the foreign government in the hiring of skilled Boholano workers.

Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado said that Rafael Harpaz, deputy director for Asia & the Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told him that their country would be prepared to hire over 10,000 skilled workers through a government-to-government transaction.

“Dako kaayo ni og tabang sa atong mga higala sa Bohol, kay mas daghan pang nasod ang pwede nilang matrabahuan,” Aumentado said in a brief report, which he shared on his social media page shortly after he returned to the province on Monday, March 6.

(This is a big help to our friends in Bohol, because they will have more countries where they could work.)

In addition, Aumentado said that they also discussed the possibility of opening direct flights from Israel to their island province.

“Nahisgutan usab namo ang posibilidad na magka-direct flight tali sa Israel ug Bohol sa umaabot. Kung madayon kini, mas daghan pang turista ang posibleng mubisita diri sa atong probinsya,” he added.

(We also discussed the possibility of opening direct fights between Israel and Bohol in the future. If this would push through, this would mean an increase in the number of tourists who will visit our province.)

Aumentado was part of a delegation that included Cebu City officials whom the Israeli government invited to their country to explore business opportunities and technology transfer, among others.

The group left the country on Feb. 27 and stayed in Israel until March 4.

During his travel, Aumentado said that he also got to meet Ester Buzgan, the new deputy ambassador of Israel to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, during the trip, they also visited a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Israel to learn from their technology.

“Gihatagan nato og dakong pagtagad ang atong mga katubigan, mao nga nangita kita og mga pamaagi na mahinloan ang mga ginamitang tubig o wastewater,” he said.

(I am giving attention to our waters. That is why we are looking for means to manage our wastewater.)

“Nakita nato na kung makatukod kita og mga STP sa mga lugar sama sa Tagbilaran ug Panglao Island, atong maampingan ang kahinlo sa atong mga kadagatan na bahandi sa Bohol. Kung hinlo ang atong mga dagat, mas ma-entice ang atong mga turista na mubisita,” he added.

(I came to realize that if we establish an STP in areas like Tagbilaran and Panglao Island, we will be able to take care of our waters which is a treasure of Bohol. If our waters are clean, this would encourage more tourists to visit our province.)

Partnering with Israel on water management

