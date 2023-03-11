Dejaño: Big sports projects in the pipeline for Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Renowned sports medicine specialist Dr. Rhoel Dejaño revealed his plan of establishing a sports medicine facility as one of the commissioners of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

Dejaño was recently assigned to oversee numerous sports including his specialties in the field of sports nutrition and medicine by CCSC chairman John Pages.

CCSC assigned fitness and well-being, lawn tennis, parasports, physique/bodybuilding, sports medicine/nutrition, swimming, and wrestling to Dejaño who is also the official physician of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi).

In an interview with CDN Digital, Dejaño revealed that some of his major projects are already in place and will be implemented soon.

This includes the improvised exercise equipment which will be installed in Cebu City’s open spaces and parks.

This project according to Dejaño is inspired by the cities abroad which provide the public free access to exercise equipment and facilities.

“Talking about fitness and wellness, syempre, something that will benefit the general population of Cebu City. One is to establish exercise equipment in strategic locations in the city,” said Dejaño.

He recalled his experience during the 2016 Olympics in Brazil where there were improvised exercise equipment installed in parks and beaches in Rio de Janeiro.

He also pointed out that major cities in Korea and the United States have the same equipment which greatly benefits the health and wellness of the general public.

“Ang parks and open spaces in cities in other countries, naa silay improvised exercise equipment for the public. Naay modified bikes, strengthening machines.”

Dejaño said that he will look for local suppliers who can fabricate this equipment and will ask permission from the authorities to install these in strategic locations in Cebu City.

“It’s been proven that exercise is considered a medicine. It benefits people a lot mao na atong tumong sa pag butang aning mga exercise equipment kay usually ang exercise ra gyud mabuhat sa mga taw puro ra jogging ug running. Kadtong mga taw pud nga dili ka afford pa enroll ug gym they can use the equipment. Included na ni nga project sa allocated budget diri nako,” Dejaño explained.

SPORTS MEDICINE FACILITY

Another project Dejaño wants to materialize as CCSC commissioner is the putting up of a sports medicine center at the Cebu City Sports Center where athletes are treated for their injuries and receive professional advice from him regarding injury prevention and strength and conditioning.

He also wants the facility to become a venue for workshops, seminars, and lectures regarding his expertise.

Dejaño said has plenty of projects in mind for the sports assigned to him.

This includes the ‘Cebu Move Program’ which aims to establish senior citizen centers at the barangay level, promoting health and wellness and other related programs.

GRASSROOTS PROGRAM

Dejaño also aims to establish a grassroots program in lawn tennis, parasports, physique/bodybuilding, swimming, and wrestling.

He pointed out that one of his dreams as CCSC commissioner is to construct a public lawn tennis court for young athletes. Cebu City according to Dejaño has no proper public tennis court and renting one comes with a hefty price.

Besides establishing sports facilities, Dejaño also wants to organize local tournaments to identify talents that Cebu City can send to national and international tilts.

He is also planning to put more focus on parasports which for Dejaño is often neglected.

“For so long, wala naapil sa commission. If you come to think of it after the Olympics is the Paralympics. Kinahanglan ta mag identify ug talents kay ang 10% of the population is differently-abled people ra ba. We have to identify athletes sa different sports and seminars in classification kay lahi ang classification sa parasports compared sa regular sports,” Dejaño explained. /rcg

