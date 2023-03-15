For world-record attempt, PSC commissioner Edward Hayco improvises anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Edward Hayco displayed his resourcefulness in producing 2,000 hula hoops for Cebu City’s Guinness World Record attempt for the largest gymnastics hoops workout later this year.

Cebu City in collaboration with the PSC, Cebu City Sports Commission, Department of Education, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), Cebu City government, Philippine Gymnastics Academy and the Cebu Gymnastics Academy will try to set a world record later this year for this particular discipline in gymnastics.

This was already announced by Hayco earlier this year, but their biggest obstacle is how to produce 2,000 hula hoops for the 2,000 participants of the record-setting attempt.

Fortunately, Hayco will duplicate what he and his group did in 2014, where they used PVC pipes to improvise a bow, which paved the way to the successful Largest Archery Lesson and Archery Tournament in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“One of the most difficult challenge is the hula hoops. It’s one of the essential equipment in gymnastics along with several others. However, one hula hoop costs around P2,000 to P5,000 depending on the quality,” said Hayco.

“With that being said. We coordinated with a plan on how to make this equipment available and affordable for the world-record attempt. We reduced the total cost of making one from around P2,000 to just P100 using PVC pipes,” he added.

Hayco is a renowned primemover in setting world records in sports.

Besides the largest archery lesson and tournament, Hayco, during his term as the CCSC chairman, set a world record Biggest Dancesport Class in 2009 with 7,700 participants. It was followed with the 2011 Largest Board Game tournament which drew over 43,000 kids.

In 2015, he also led another world record for the Biggest Arnis Class that fielded 5,000 eskrimadors.

RAISING AWARENESS

This time, the world’s biggest gymnastics hoops workout aims to raise awareness that Cebu is an emerging gymnastics hotbed because of the presence of the lone gymnastics academy outside Manila.

“Our objective here is not just for Guiness World Record but to create awareness that we have a regional training center. That being said, we are targeting 2000 gymnasts. Before, you rarely hear gymnasts from public schools. We have to change that, gymnastics isn’t just for those who can afford or for the elite. We are now bringing gymnast to the masses,” said Hayco.

They are inviting young kids who want to be gymnasts all around the Visayas to take part of the world record attempt tentatively scheduled between June to August.

The venue would be either at the Cebu City Sports Center or at the equally spacious Labangon Elementary School field, where the Cebu Gymnastics Academy is also located.

“We would like to create an impression that Cebu will become gymnastics capital of the Philippines in the future. We will attempt to invite Carlos Yulo, if he’s in the Philippines that time. Those who want to join can reach out the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu or the CCSC,” added Hayco.

