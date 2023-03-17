HUDO : 24 housing units ready to be turned over to Mandaue fire victims

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Twenty four housing units are now ready to be turned over on Saturday, March 18, to some of the fire victims of Barangay Looc, Mandaue City.

On Friday morning, March 17, police volunteers, personnel of the Housing Urban and Development Office (HUDO), Department of General Services, and City Engineering Office work to furnish these housing units, which are situated in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City.

In a text message sent to CDN Digital, Lawyer Johnbee Biton, HUDO chief, said that the 24 units were ready to be turned over tomorrow, March 18.

HUDO on who gets units first

Biton said that the units would be first awarded to the officers of the associations through a raffle.

“Raffles according to categories and proportionally: a) those from Norkis, old north bus terminal b) now renting c) those nagtukod balik (who have build houses),” said Biton.

Although, only 24 housing units will be turned over first, but the construction of the remaining units were also hastened.

100 housing units

The Mandaue City government will construct about 100 temporary housing units in the area across the Cebu International Convention Center compound.

The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry. who cooperated with the Mandaue City government and other stakeholders, donated the lot.

The fire that hit Sitio Paradise in Barangay Looc last Nov. 24, 2022, displaced 670 families. They received financial assistance from the city government and some national government officials.

They are currently staying in Norkis Park in Barangay Looc and Old Northbus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City while a few of them are renting houses.

