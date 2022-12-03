Temporary shelter of Mandaue fire victims: Work has already started

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Construction work on the temporary shelter for the victims of the fire in Sitio Paradise in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City has started on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Construction vehicles were already stationed at the about four hectares of idle lot near the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) and they had started hauling the grass there.

Mayor Jonas Cortes, during the distribution of the victims’ financial aid through the Assistance In Crisis Situation (AICS) at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on Wednesday, November 30, promised fire victims that their temporary shelter would be ready before the new year.

The 670 affected families are currently housed at the Cesar Cabahug Elementary School in Barangay Looc.

Aside from this announcement, the city government on Thursday, Dec. 1, also distributed its financial assistance to the fire victims.

Camilo Basaca Jr., head of the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) said that home owners received P10,000 while renters and boarders got P5,000.

The assistance is on top of the the cash aid given by some of the national and local government officials.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan turned over a cheque of P1 million for the fire victims to Mandaue City Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede.

Chan was with Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and Cebu Provincial Board officials, who visited the fire site and the fire victims on Dec. 2.

Aside from the P1 million donated by the Lapu-Lapu City Mayor, Senator Gatchalian also donated 100 sacks of rice for the fire victims.

/dbs