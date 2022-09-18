Cebuana athlete Erediano finishes 2nd in elite junior category of SEATA race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana multisport athlete Moira Frances Gabrielle Erediano had a convincing performance in the Southeast Asian Triathlon Association (SEATA) Race in Desaru, Malaysia on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

This as the 17-year-old 12th grader from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) finished second behind fellow Filipina triathlete Katrina Salazar in the elite junior 16-19 category.

Erediano finished the race in one hour 14 minutes and 1 second. She finished the swim leg in 13:36, clocked in 36:33 in the bike leg, and completed the run in 23:04.

The race a 750-meter swim, 20k bike, and 5k run.

Salazar breasted the finish line in 1:13.34, while Malaysian Teo Sze Hui rounded off the top three finishers in the category with the time of 1:14.49.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino triathlete Juan Francisco Baniqued captured the second place in the elite under-23 men’s division.

He finished the race in 1:02.55, while Xian Hao Chong of Malaysia topped the race in 1:01.56. Singaporean Luke Chua finished third in 1:03.07.

It was Erediano’s second successful international race of the year. Last August, she placed second in the TriFactor Duathlon in Dong Nai, Vietnam.

Her podium finish on Sunday is an addition to her productive outing this year. Before competing in international events, Erediano topped the Tagudin, Ilocos Sur Triathlon/Duathlon held in the municipality of Tagudin, Ilocos Sur.

She also ruled the 15-19 years old category of the Sun Life 5150 race in Panglao Island, Bohol.

Her biggest feat this year was the Dumaguete City Triathlon last April where she became the fastest overall female in the race.

RELATED STORIES

2022 Asia Triathlon Championships: Raven Faith Alcoseba makes Cebu proud again

Cebuana multisport athlete Erediano to compete in Malaysia triathlon

Cebuana Erediano finishes second in TriFactor Dong Nai-Vietnam Duathlon

Productive stint for Cebuana Moira Frances Erediano in Ilocos race

Cebuano triathletes now in Kazakhstan for 2022 Asia Triathlon Championships

Cebu’s Remolino, Alcoseba lead PH contingent in Asia Triathlon Jr. and U23 C’ships

Raven Faith Alcoseba tops Mt. Mayon Triathlon

/dbs