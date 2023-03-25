Best environmental books for our children

Educational books are one of the best ways to teach and enlighten younger and future generations about the environmental problems of today.

The impacts of climate change and global warming will soon be experienced by them. Here are some of the best environmental books for children.

Don’t Let Them Disappear by Chelsea Clinton (2019)

In this book, Chelsea Clinton introduces young readers to a selection of endangered animals and shines a light about what are some of the biggest threats to the world’s wildlife and ways to help prevent their extinction while paying special attention to what makes them special and important to us and the planet.

We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom (2020)

We Are Water Protectors is a powerful and inspiring book about the environmental activism of Indigenous peoples, highlighting the importance of safeguarding our precious water resources from pollution and corruption told through a young girl’s perspective as she participates in a protest and stands up for environmental justice.

Pangolina by Jane Goodall (2021)

From legendary primatologist, Jane Goodall, this heartwarming children’s fiction tells the tale of a pangolin and its plight after it was captured for illegal wildlife trading and trafficking. The main character, aptly named Pangolina, was eventually rescued by a young girl.