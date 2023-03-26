WATCH: Andi Eigenmann’s daughter Lilo wows fans with gymnastics skills

Aside from surfing, Andi Eigenmann’s 3-year-old daughter Lilo is learning another activity as she attended her first day of gymnastics classes in Siargao.

Andi showed off Lilo’s flexibility and balance as the kid stretched, hung in a ring, and did a handstand with the help of her instructor, as seen on the actress’ Instagram page on Friday, March 24.

“Lilo’s first day in Gymnastics class!” Andi said in the caption. “Happy that they get to explore more of their abilities and interests with more classes and options available to these island kiddos.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andi Eigenmann (@andieigengirl)

Fans were in awe of Lilo as they applauded the kid for being “athletic” and “a natural,” via the comments section.

Lilo is Andi’s daughter with her fiancé, celebrity surfer Philmar Alipayo. The couple welcomed her in 2019, and their second child Koa in 2021. Andi shares her eldest child, Ellie, with actor Jake Ejercito.

RELATED STORIES

Lilo shows off surfing skills at a young age!

Lilo and Philmar visit the local ‘perya’

WATCH: Lilo dancing to a Tiktok dance craze!