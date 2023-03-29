PRO-7 to deploy 4K cops to secure Holy Week celebration in Cebu, rest of Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the lifting of pandemic restrictions, travellers are expected to flock ports, terminals, churches and the different tourism destinations in Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas during the Holy Week celebration.

Even before Holy Week travels could start, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) would already deploy uniformed cops to secure these areas of convergence.

Police Lt. Col. Carlos Lacuesta Jr. of the Regional Community Affairs and Development Division of PRO-7 said at least 4,000 security personnel will be deployed from April 2 to 8, 2023.

Lacuesta said they are expecting an increase in the number of people who will crowding the different ports and terminals in the region to go home to their province, including those who are going on vacation, now that pandemic restrictions were already lifted.

The holding of religious activities and travels were prohibited during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“…Ginagawa naman natin to every year, [even] before pandemic pa, but today, [our] PRO-7 director is particular sya sa security ng mga destinations, areas wherein people [would] converge, mga simbahan, resorts, malls, terminals… Lahat ng mga lugar kung saan ang mga tao ay pumupunta, particular na sa bus stations,” Lacuesta said during a Kapihan sa PIA news forum on Wednesday morning, March 29.

Lacuesta said the police are currently coordinating with bus companies and terminal operators for their assistance in ensuring peace and order.

“We are coordinating also sa mga bus companies, at the same time sa mga terminals na, kasi kung minsan dyan nagkakagulo eh, from going to south, to north, puno. Kulang ang bus, ang daming pasahero, lalo na ngayon, napakahaba po ng bakasyon natin ngayon,” he added.

Lacuesta said they would enhance police visibility in terminals, including the other convergence areas, to especially prevent theft and pick pocketing.

Police assistance desks would also be set up in all churches in the region. In addition, regular checkpoints would also be conducted in strategic areas.

