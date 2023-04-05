Abandoned dog ‘Blue’ finds new home at Caloocan City vet clinic

Pet owners have expressed concern over a male American bully that was left in the care of a local veterinary clinic in Caloocan City after the dog’s owner failed to pick him up and fulfill her obligations.

Last April 3, a staff of PET 911 Veterinary Clinic and Grooming Salon, located in Camarin Road, North Caloocan, posted on their Facebook page to ask for the public’s assistance in finding a pet owner who allegedly failed to fulfill her duties to her pet, Blue.

The clinic said a client brought the dog to their facility in December 2022 for a skin problem treatment. But four months have passed, and Blue remained in their custody because his owner had not yet retrieved him.

“[The owner] promised to get Blue last January, but we found out that she was [on an out-of-the-country] visit and told us that she [would] get Blue in February instead when she comes back,” PET 911 wrote in a social media post.

“But February came, and [she] told us she [would] visit the clinic in March instead. Up to now, she never came for her pet and left financial obligations,” it added.

Such a situation also prompted PET 911 to remind pet owners that neglecting domestic animals is a form of cruelty and should not be taken lightly.

PET 911 likewise stressed that pet ownership is a commitment and that fur parents should take their responsibilities seriously and provide their fur babies with the love and care they deserve.

Addressing the issue

On Sunday, April 2, PET 911 posted an update on Facebook regarding Blue’s status following the outpouring of concern and support for his welfare since the veterinary clinic’s initial post went viral.



PET 911 said they had already discussed the matter with the proper authorities and confirmed that they had been able to contact Blue’s owner to address their concern.

Meanwhile, many concerned social media users flooded PET 911 with adoption inquiries, but the clinic made it clear that they never intended to put Blue up for adoption and that their only concern was to keep him safe and loved.

‘Saved from irresponsible fur parent’

Although PET 911 reached out to Blue’s owner and opted to legally settle the matter by signing an agreement to take good care of the dog and pay the balance owed to them, the latter still failed to fulfill her obligations by not showing up for the scheduled deadline.

The clinic said they even followed up with Blue’s owner through SMS and Viber messages, but the latter “mocked” them and unapologetically said she was still outside Metro Manila and too busy to return for her dog.

“Clearly, she did not [intend to go back] to get Blue and [settle] her obligations. Instead of explaining and apologizing for breaching a legal agreement, she resorted to threatening our senior veterinarian, putting our clinic in very serious harm,” PET 911 wrote in an update on Monday, April 3.

“We gave her [a] chance to redeem herself in the name of fairness and to be a better pet parent to Blue, but it seems like she does not really care at all for the poor fur baby,” it added.

PET 911 went on to say that, as part of their legal agreement, if Blue’s owner failed to fulfill her obligations and pay her balance to the clinic amounting to P65,000, the dog would be automatically put under the care of the veterinary clinic.

In an interview with the Inquirer, Dr. Jenah Lou Catabona, one of the owners and chief veterinarians of PET 911, expressed her hopes of raising awareness among fur parents about the importance of proper animal welfare.

As a veterinary clinic, she said they have been encountering this kind of neglectful behavior from pet owners for quite some time and believe that education and advocacy are crucial in preventing it from happening in the future.

Further, PET 911 assured its followers and other concerned online users that Blue would be loved and cared for by its staff.

RELATED STORIES

A happy tale on World Stray Animals Day: Tatay’s unwavering love for stray dogs

Hong Kong dog flies business class, and some netizens bite back

VIRAL: Family in Cebu takes care, finds owners of lost dogs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP