Ermita fire victims need hygiene kits, other assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) head Dr. Ester Concha advises those who plan to donate relief packs and other assistance to the victims of a huge fire that hit Sitio Bato in Barangay Ermita to coordinate with her office or staff deployed in the evacuation centers.

More than 100 affected families are currently taking temporary shelter in seven classrooms of Barangay Ermita Elementary School and at the barangay’s gymnasium, using modular tents from the city government.

“Kato lang dunay daghang bata ang gisiguro didto [classrooms] ug katong naay senior. Unya, ang uban naa diri sa gym. Pero karon ongoing pa ang validation. Gabii, wala mi nag-expect nga muabot og mga 900. Abi namo 500 ang the most pero kay daghan man g’yod diay kaayo, unya, walay mga panihapon kay almost 6 p.m. na biya to nagsugod,” she added.

At least four individuals were wounded in the fire that struck densely populated Sitio Bato in Brgy. Ermita, Cebu City, early evening on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

READ: Ermita fire burns down 20 houses, injures 4 individuals

Concha said they are currently validating the total number of affected families and individuals.

As of 12 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, the DSWS listed a total of 282 affected families, composed of 994 individuals, and 83 households.

At around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Concha said they have already validated more than 60 households.

“Daghan na og nangutana [how and how many ang needing assistance], but among giingnan nga maghuwat na lang sa final nga report kay aron dili masayang ba. Kung muingon mi ron nga 994, unya after sa validation dili g’yod siya 994,” she told CDN Digital.

She said they will produce the final number of fire-affected families and individuals this Thursday afternoon.

Meals and hygiene kits needed

Aside from packed meals and food, Concha said victims also need hygiene kits.

“Kanang mga gamit nila kay naa may uban nga wala diha [not in their homes when the fire incident happened], hurot tanan niyang gamit. Kanang mga kit, gikan sa habol, bra, panty, brief, kana bitaw,” she said.

The city government will continue to provide hot meals and water to the families for three days.

Concha also assured fire victims of financial assistance from the city government.

Fire victims are set to receive P5,000 to P20,000 financial assistance from the city, depending if their houses got totally or partially burned or if they are the owner, sharer, or just renting the place.

The Disaster Response Management Division staff of the DSWD-7 also visited the fire victims and assessed the situation.

It is also closely coordinating with the city government to provide immediate augmentation support based on the staff’s assessment and the city government’s request. /rcg

