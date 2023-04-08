Maxene Magalona finds peace in God

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Yogi and actress Maxene Magalona shared a simple message on how she found peace in an Instagram post on Saturday, April 8.

In her post Maxene, shared a short yoga flow with the caption, “Full of love 💓.”

“Thank you so much to our teacher @the.yogilens for bringing us to this beautiful private island to rest and recharge. This was truly one of the best yoga retreats I’ve ever experienced in my life. 🙏🏼” she wrote on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxene Magalona (@maxenemagalona)

Maxene chose to spend the Holy Week in an island in El Nido, Palawan.

In the comments section of her post, a follower who goes by the name Luna asked Maxene: “Did yoga give you peace?”

“God gives me peace,” was Maxene’s reply.

Maxene faced one of the toughest challenges in her life when she decided to end her marriage with Rob Mananquil last year.

Just like Maxene, may we also find peace in our hearts this lenten season.

RELATED STORIES

Maxene Magalona: ‘Find inner peace by working on yourself honestly and wholeheartedly’

Maxene Magalona nakatanggap ng bonggang sorpresa mula sa 2 Hollywood stars: Thank you, universe!

/dcb