PESO-Mandaue to hold job fair on April 29

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City is inviting jobseekers to the local and overseas job fair on April 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mandaue Sports & Cultural Complex.

The Public Employment Services Office (PESO) of the city will undertake the job fair. It will be held as part of Mandaue’s fiesta celebration on May 8.

PESO-Mandaue City Head Musoline Suliva said that 3,000 to 5,000 job vacancies will be available from 33 local employers and 4 overseas agencies.

The positions offered include production and construction workers, carpenters, call center agents, and nurses among others.

Everyone can apply including High School graduates and undergraduates. The job fair is also open to non-Mandaue City residents, Suliva said.

“Akoang giawhag ang tanan, adto mo kay talagsaon ra kaayo na nga kahigayunan nga dunay bakante nga trabaho nga gikan gyud sa mga kompanya. Adunay posibilidad nga mahire-on-the spot mo if qualified. Hinaot muadto ang tanan nga nanginahanglan og trabaho,”said Suliva.

Those interested, are encouraged to prepare resumes, 2×2 pictures, and other documents. Those who wanted to apply outside of the country, are encouraged to get a passport.

Suliva said this is the first job fair this year. They are also planning to organize job fairs in June and August for the city’s Charter Day celebration on August 30.

“Gika-ingun pa lagi ni Mayor nga kung mulambo ang dakbayan kay dili man gyud kapugngan, wala untay sector sa siyudad nga mabilin. Kay the moment nga makatrabaho ni’ng mga walay trabaho difinitely malingaw na sila, dili na muadto sa lain nga activity nga makadaot sa society ug nila mismo,” Suliva said. /rcg

