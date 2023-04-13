Shop & Win a Car at SM City Consolacion’s 3-day SALE

SM City Consolacion brings back the biggest sale event up north! The mall-wide 3-Day Sale is happening on April 14, 15, and 16 with special offers of up to 70-percent off.

Be the lucky shopper to win one Suzuki S-Presso during the raffle draw. Joining the promo is so easy. Every P1,000 single or accumulated purchase within the promo period from any mall establishment entitles a shopper to one e-raffle. SM Foodcourt customers gets one e-raffle entry with every P250 single receipt purchase. A customer also gets one e-raffle with every single receipt purchase of four cinema tickets. Double your raffle entries when you shop on April 15 and 16.

SM Prestige Card holders will enjoy an additional 10-percent off on all items when you shop on April 14 at The SM Store. SM Advantage Card holders get an additional 10-percent off when you shop from 3PM to 7PM on April 15 & 16.

Mall hours is from 10AM to 9PM.