Priscilla Meirelles shows family photos from Cebu trip: ‘Everything is better when we’re together’

Despite going through a rough patch in their marriage, Priscilla Meirelles and John Estrada appeared to have enjoyed their recent Cebu trip with their daughter Aneckha and the actor’s kids with ex-wife Janice de Belen, namely Moira, Kaila and Yuan Estrada.

The family of six were all smiles as they posed for photos in what appears to be an establishment with an overlooking view, as seen on Meirelles’ Instagram page on Wednesday, April 12.

“Everything is better when we are together,” she said in the caption.

In an earlier post, Meirelles showed themselves in a boat ride as well as their interaction with a whale shark in Oslob.

Netizens seemed delighted upon seeing the family all together as they commended Meirelles for “fighting for [her] marriage” with John.

After dropping a cryptic remark about a “female that entertains a married man” last March 28, Meirelles confirmed that she and John had been having marital problems caused by “many reasons.”

Meirelles has since been making remarks about keeping her head up and being “ready for war,” although she disclosed in a recent interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer that she and John “are not fighting” but that “transformation is happening” in their relationship.

John then seemed to have alluded to the matter as he also dropped a cryptic remark about being misunderstood by “some people.” /ra

