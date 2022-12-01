Amparo loses by split decision to Vietnamese champ Le

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Jake “El Bambino” Amparo put on a gallant stand against Vietnamese Huu-Toan Le despite losing a split decision for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia minimumweight title on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Le got the nod of the two judges with the scores of 113-111 and 117-111, while Amparo got the favor of one judge, 116-112.

With the defeat, the 25-year-old Amparo, the reigning World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific minimumweight champion dropped to 11 wins with four defeats, two knockouts, and one draw.

It snapped Amparo’s five-fight winning streak including his huge victory in South Africa last October against Mthokozisi Ngxaka.

Despite the loss, PMI Bohol Boxing Stable rallied behind Amparo to cheer him up. Amparo is one of PMI’s four regional champions along with WBO Oriental super featherweight champion Virgel Vitor, IBF Youth light flyweight champion Regie Suganob, and WBF Asia Pacific super bantamweight champion Jhunrille Castino.

Meanwhile, Le improved his young record to six wins with three knockouts as he successfully defended the WBA regional title.

Amparo was the second Filipino opponent Le defeated. His first Filipino opponent was Benjie Bartolome where he won by referee stoppage last 2020 in Manila.

RELATED STORIES

Future looks bright for 17-year-old boxer Ronel Suyom-POC prexy

Cebu City Junior Olympics: ANS boxers top amateur boxing tournament

Pacquiao at helm as ‘Blow-by-Blow’ boxing returns

Jerusalem gets a shot at the WBO title held by Japanese boxer, Tanaguchi

quit in 4th round in comeback fight

Domingo scores a TKO win against Japanese boxer Iimura

Amparo to fight more foreign boxers, says PMI Bohol Boxing Stable exec

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions eyes expansion plans outside Bohol

Bornea to fight in undercard of Inoue-Butler unification bout in Dec. in Japan

Naoya Inoue to fight Paul Butler for undisputed bantamweight crown in December

/dbs