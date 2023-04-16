TD Amang damage to agriculture reaches P50 million

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Amang continues to wreak havoc on the country’s farm sector with the estimated damage surging to P50.84 million.

In its latest report, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said 1,569 farmers were affected as of Friday.

The weather disturbance damaged 1,330 hectares (ha) of agricultural areas in Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon. It pegged the volume of production loss at 1,074 metric tons (MT).

“Affected commodities include rice, corn, high-value crops, and livestock. Damage has also been incurred in agricultural infrastructures (irrigation),” it added.

Infrastructure

Losses in agricultural infrastructure were projected at P23.5 million covering irrigation systems. Corn followed with P14.99 million spanning 233 ha of land and 410 MT of produce.

The rice sector incurred P8.07 million worth of damage, affecting 1,017 ha of land and 436 MT of rice. Livestock and poultry likewise took a hit involving P126,000 dairy cattle at Sorsogon Dairy Production and Technology Center.

The DA said it was distributing rice, corn, and assorted vegetable seeds to farmers, as well as drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said it was ready to provide fingerlings and assistance to affected fisherfolk.

Domestic producers can get funding through the Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest and a quick response fund for rehabilitating affected areas.

RELATED STORIES

TD Amang accelerates toward Catanduanes; more areas under Signal No. 1

Cebu gets fair weather as Amang may weaken to LPA

TD ‘Amang’ slows down over Lagonoy Gulf

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP