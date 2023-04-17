Bongbong Marcos to wife Liza on 30th anniversary: Still over the moon you chose me

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his romantic side on Monday and penned a sweet message for his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, as they mark their 30th wedding anniversary.

Marcos posted a photo of him and his wife on Twitter and captioned it: “30 years later and still over the moon that you chose me.”

“Happy anniversary, my dearest Liza,” he wrote as they celebrated three decades of blissful marriage.

According to the President’s website, Marcos and Liza tied the knot on April 17, 1993, at the San Francesco Convent in Fiesole, Italy.

They have three sons: Senior Deputy Majority Leader Sandro, Joseph Simon, and William Vincent.

In September 2022 in the US, President Marcos reminisced about how he and his wife started their love story in New York.

Marcos said he and Liza met in New York in 1986 when she was then working as a lawyer.

RELATED STORIES

Bongbong Marcos, First Lady to attend King Charles III’s coronation in London

First lady not involved in decisions, appointees – President Marcos

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP