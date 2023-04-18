6 Team Mandaue fighters win tune-up bouts scheduled ahead of CVIRAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA)-bound boxers of the Villamor Boxing Gym (VBG), representing Mandaue City, showed impressive performances in their tune-up bouts last Sunday in the ‘VBG Amateur Boxing Monthly Grassroots Program’ held in Barangay Pagsabungan.

This after, five of the six Team Mandaue pugs who also represent VBG of veteran trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor won their bouts in the fight card supported by Money Punch Fight Promotions of Aussie-German boxing patron Christian Faust.

Leading VBG’s dominant outing was Villamor’s son, AJ ALA Villamor, who defeated Ramonjon Espinosa of Lilo-an, Cebu in the 51kg division. Villamor who is a silver medalist in the Palarong Pambansa VisMin Cup last year, beat Espinosa, 3-0, in their bout.

Joining Villamor on the winning side were Carl James Simbajon, Lorenzo Suico, Justine Balbarino, and Fredrich Locsin, who defeated James Blanco, Harry Paragoso, Nino Anoos, and Gian Castro, respectively, in their designated weight classes.

Cyril Jade Limotan could’ve helped VBG pugs sweep all their matches, but he lost to Jerson Inon of Alang-Alang Mandaue City in the 47kg division.

Still, all of the six VBG boxers will represent Mandaue City in the CVIRAA meet in Carcar City next week.

Meanwhile, Pathricia Mae Sumalinog and Nicole Sanchez strut their wares in the female category bouts. Sumalinog of Alang-Alang, Mandaue City defeated Napo, Carcar City’s Angel Dela Calzada in the 55kg class.

Sanchez of the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College in Bogo City bested Consolacon’s Christine Yugot in the 45kg division

The rest of the winning boxers were John Rio Joren, Janjan Pableo, Vince Emman Suson, Noel Semblante, Jhameslhoyd Anoos, and Gio Pesores.

A total of 14 bouts were featured in the fight card.

