Astro members to visit Moonbin’s wake; Fantagio says family requests privacy

Fantagio, the music label of Astro’s Moonbin, has confirmed that his funeral will be carried out in private amid their request for privacy following the news of his death.

The entertainment agency also announced in an official statement to Korean media that Astro’s JinJin and Sanha are “currently looking over Moonbin’s wake,” while MJ “urgently received an approval” to be on leave from his mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo, who is said to be Moonbin’s best friend, is on his way back to South Korea from the United States after attending the Coachella Music Festival in California. His upcoming activities are “difficult to confirm,” as of this writing.

“The bereaved family of Moonbin, who is deeply saddened by the sudden unfortunate news, wishes to carry out the funeral quietly,” Fantagio’s statement read, according to a translation from Soompi.

The music label also conveyed the wishes of Moonbin’s family for the funeral to be done in private, and without the coverage “from reporters.”

“They wish for the entire process of the funeral from the wake to the departure of the funeral procession to be carried out privately from the reporters, and the bereaved family members do not want coverage of those who are mourning. We sincerely ask that you make his last journey beautiful, and we earnestly ask for your deep condolences,” the label added.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Astro’s former member Rocky has yet to be disclosed, as of this writing. He announced his departure from the group in March 2023.

On the other hand, Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua’s label Mystic Story confirmed that the activities of her girl group Billlie will be “canceled or postponed.”

Moon Sua is the younger sister and only sibling of Moonbin.

Born in 1998, Moonbin passed away at the age of 25 on Wednesday, April 19. He debuted as the main dancer, center, and lead vocalist of Astro in February 2016.

Moonbin was also a member of the group’s sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha which made their debut in September 2020. EDV

