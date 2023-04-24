Cop dies in ‘accidental’ gun discharge in Batangas

LUCENA CITY — A 46-year-old policeman died after his service firearm accidentally went off while he was cleaning it on Sunday, April 23, in Lipa City, Batangas.

Staff Sergeant Ronald Silva was found dead around 5 a.m. by his daughter inside the hut at the back of their house in Barangay Bulacnin, the Region 4A police said in a report.

Investigators said Silva sustained a bullet wound to his head. Found beside him was a caliber .9mm pistol, one spent shell, and gun cleaning materials.

The report did not provide information on Silva’s place of assignment.

The police described the incident as “accidental firing.”

