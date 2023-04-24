BFP-Mandaue: We also need an aerial ladder, more fire trucks

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Mandaue City has more than enough manpower to respond to fire incidents in the city.

However, they lack an aerial ladder that would enhance their firefighting capabilities in high-rise buildings.

Chief Inspector Arnel Abella, the city’s fire marshal, said they are also in need of additional fire trucks.

BFP-Mandaue, Abella said, currently has 85 personnel and only five fire trucks.

“Kinahanglan gyud siya kay ang Mandaue, developing man gyud siya nga city. Highly urbanized city. So, kung pwede ang equipment, fire trucks sad (i-upgrade),” Abella told members of the Mandaue City Council.

Abella was invited to attend the City Council’s session on Monday, April 24, to brief legislators on their firefighting capabilities.

The invitation was made following the fire that hit a high-rise condominium building in Cebu City last April 14.

During his appearance before the City Council, Abella sought the city government’s help in acquiring an aerial ladder and additional fire trucks that they could use.

Abella said that while they are getting help from the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) and the fire departments of neighboring localities, it would still be ideal if they have an aerial ladder and additional firetrucks for their use.

Meanwhile, Abella said they are now conducting massive inspection of buildings that are under construction here to ensure compliance with fire safety requirements.

He said the fire that hit the condominium building in Cebu City grew big because the developer was yet to activate the structure’s fire protection system.

Abella said that having a fire protection system was very important. Even if aerial ladders are only able to reach the 15th to 20th floor of a structure, firefighters can still continue to fight fires in upper floors if the structure’s sprinklers system was in place and if fire extinguishers are available for use.

Moreover, Abella is asking Mandaue City residents to always exercise caution to prevent the occurrence of fires.

He said it was important to always unplug appliances that are not in use to prevent these from overheating.

The continued use of very old electrical wirings and loose connections are the most common causes of fires in the city, he added.

Abella said they also help disseminate fire safety information by conducting rekorida in the city’s 27 barangays.

From April 1 to 24, BFP-Mandaue has already recorded seven residential fires.

