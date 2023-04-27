Hot, humid weather prevails in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hot and humid weather prevails in Cebu on Thursday, April 27, 2023, according to the state weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said the entire Central Visayas, where Cebu belongs, will have generally fair weather on Thursday.

“Central Visayas will experience fair weather with chances of scattered rain showers due to localized thunderstorms,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

However, the state weather bureau once again reminded the public to take precautionary measures against the heat as the forecasted heat index temperature for Thursday will hit the Extreme Caution category.

This means heat index temperature may range between 33 to 41 degrees Celsius, which can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Based on Pagasa’s 5-day heat index forecast, the heat index temperature in Cebu may reach 33 degrees Celsius. The highest heat index recorded in Cebu for this year was last March 31 when temperatures reached 41 degrees Celsius.

READ: Cebu logs one of highest heat index on March 31 in PH — Pagasa

To protect from the heat, state meteorologists advised the public to wear light-colored and breathable clothes, always drink water, avoid consuming diuretics like coffee, tea, and soda, and avoid strenuous activities as well as prolonged exposure to the sun.

/ bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Teachers’ group in Central Visayas seeks modular classes setup due to intense heat

DepEd: No outdoor games between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to protect athletes from extreme heat

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP