Online or offline? Here’s where to find Visayan Electric Company for your electric service concerns

Do you have questions about your monthly electric bill? Or are you applying for a new electricity connection?

Coursing inquiries and enrolling for services through electronic channels can be convenient and time-saving, especially if you’re tech-savvy.

However, the simplicity and assurance of personally completing your transactions through offline means also have their advantages.

No matter which mode you prefer when accomplishing tasks like paying your bills and checking your monthly consumption, Visayan Electric Company can cater to your needs.

Formerly known as VECO, the country’s second-largest electric utility has both online and offline channels to help answer your concerns, deliver your monthly dues, process your applications, and accomplish other services related to your electric connection.

Check out the different ways to reach and contact Visayan Electric Company below:

Thru calls and text

To encourage customers to opt for paperless services, Visayan Electric Company recently launched various digital options for utility transactions. This includes an SMS-based service called eBillTxt, which lets you access your monthly utility bill through your phone.

Instead of waiting for your physical electricity bill to arrive in the mail, Visayan Electric Company sends you a text message that contains your balance, due date, and a link to your password-locked PDF bill for the month.

To start receiving your Visayan Electric Company bill through text, all you have to do is head to tinyurl.com/SubscribeToEbillTxtNow, submit a request through email via [email protected], or scan the QR code below:

Aside from this SMS-based supplemental service, Visayan Electric Company also includes phone calls in its long list of convenient digital options. Simply call their Customer Service Hotline at (032) 230-8326 in case you have inquiries, requests, emergency concerns, or complaints about your electric connection.

Via virtual channels

If you’re tech-savvy, reaching Visayan Electric Company through apps, social media, and e-mail won’t be a problem. For inquiries and further information about their services, you can email them at [email protected]. They also have official Twitter and Facebook pages that you can message for concerns and check for emergency power announcements, service updates, and even tips to save electricity.

For smartphone users, you can access important information like your monthly invoice, payment history, and electricity consumption chart from Visayan Electric Company with just a few taps through a mobile application called MobileAP. This makes tracking and verifying your transactions more convenient.

MobileAP is available for free through the App Store for Apple users and Play Store for Android users. After downloading the app and registering for an account, you need to validate it by entering any of the last three payment amounts you’ve made within the last 12 months or any of your last three kWh consumption at Visayan Electric Company.

At offline centers

If you still prefer the traditional way of going to physical offices or centers for inquiries or transactions, Visayan Electric Company’s Customer Service Centers are open for you. You can visit them in the following locations:

One Pavillion Place, Banawa, Cebu City

Tabunok, Talisay City

Piazza Elesia, Talamban, Cebu City

Park Mall, Ouano Avenue, Mandaue City

Glajj Bldg., Lamac, Consolacion

With both online and offline means to reach Visayan Electric Company, you can enjoy a hassle-free and efficient customer experience for all your electricity-related concerns.

Subscribe now to any Visayan Electric Company digital service or visit a Visayan Electric Company Customer Service Center near you!

