Two Mandaue traffic enforcers suffer ‘mild stroke’ due to heat, TEAM exec says take precautions

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Traffic enforcers in Mandaue are encouraged to take precautions as the hot weather has already caused two of the TEAM personnel to experience mild strokes.

Arnold Malig-on, TEAM Operations head, said that traffic enforcers should stay under the shade when there would be no traffic and to drink plenty of water.

Malig-on said that the hot weather was believed to have partly contributed to two TEAM personnel to experience mild strokes.

He said that one of them had already recovered and returned to work while the other one, who was a rider supervisor, was still on leave and recuperating.

He was referring to Benjamin Adolfo, 61, TEAM rider supervisor.

Adolfo believed that his line of work was the reason of his mild stroke because TEAM personnel would be exposed to heat.

“Permi gyuy’ng buwad, og naay bangga dagan, bisa’g unsa responde, mga sunog, kami gyud dagan una kay kami moverify,” said Adolfo.

(We are always exposed to the sun, and if there are accidents, we go there, any incidents we respond, if there is a fire, we will be the first to go there to verify.)

Mercolito Cahiyang, 57 years old, a traffic enforcer and is assigned to assists the parking on the city hall grounds, said that he also felt dizzy sometimes.

What he would do is he would stay for a while in the tent and would frequently drink water.

He said that he could drink 12 glasses of water from morning to afternoon.

He also wears a cap and long sleeves under his uniform so that the sun won’t hit his skin directly.

