Lapu-Lapu City launches Chikiting Ligtas to fight measles, rubella, and polio

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 02,2023 - 06:23 PM
vaccination of kids

A young boy bravely gets his jab against polio, measles, and rubella through the Chikiting Ligtas vaccination drive in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Government has launched on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the “Chikiting Ligtas” at the Pajo gymnasium in Barangay Pajo.

Chikiting Ligtas is a free supplemental immunization campaign to vaccinate children against measles, rubella, and polio.

Before the launching, a caravan was held from City Hall to Pajo gymnasium, wherein some children, accompanied by their mothers, gathered in the venue.

In his video message, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan urged mothers to have their children vaccinated to prevent the rise of vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Padayon ang pagtaas sa mga kaso sa tipdas, rubella, ug polio tungod kay daghan ang wala pa magpabakuna o makompleto ang pagpabakuna,” Chan said.

Newborn babies up to 59 months old were given the oral polio vaccine, while those 9 to 59 months old were given measles-rubella vaccines.

City medical officers, led by City Health Officer (CHO) Dr. Agnes Cecile Realiza and Grace Mary Chan-Carungay, the head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, implemented the vaccination of children.

They were also assisted by the officers from the city’s National Immunization Program and Health Education and Promotion.

The Department of Health (DOH) regional office also sent vaccinators and tabulators to augment local personnel in the free mass vaccination.

Chikiting Ligtas

Health workers give oral polio vaccine to a baby on Tuesday, May 2, during the launch of Chikiting Ligtas in Lapu-Lapu City.

The activity was also attended by Health assistant secretary lawyer Frances Mae Cherryl Ontalan, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Lapu-Lapu City director Jonah Pino, and city councilor Emilio Galaroza.

Ontalan said that these vaccines were free, safe, and effective in preventing contagious diseases.

“Walang bata na dapat mamatay sa sakit na mayroon namang bakuna,” Ontalan said.

Galaroza, who chaired the Committee on Health in the city council, for his part, appealed to parents to cooperate since all 30 barangays will be covered in the vaccination drive.

Officials and health officers jointly signed their commitment on the commitment wall signifying their support.      /rcg

