Gilas Pilipinas loses to Cambodia, falls short of SEA Games 2023 men’s 3×3 gold

By: Denison Rey A. Dalupang - Philippine Daily Inquirer | May 07,2023 - 03:23 PM
A file photo showing Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team members.

FILE–Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 team in the SEA Games 2023. –SBP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines–The Philippines wound up with a silver medal after bowing to host Cambodia, 20-15, in the men’s 3×3 competition in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Sunday.

Battling a Cambodia side parading three naturalized players, Gilas Pilipinas was a shadow of its dominant self that crushed opponents the day before.

Almond Vosotros had six points, Lervin Flores, and semifinal hero Joseph Sedurifafourth each while Joseph Eriobu finished with one in the effort at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

The Philippines gallantly kept it close until Brandon Peterson, a 6-foot-9 American bruiser who has been playing in Argentina, scored from point-blank range to restore order for the hosts.

Sayeed Pridgett then hit a long bomb to hike Cambodia’s lead to 19-15, effectively taking the fight out of the Filipinos going into the final minute.

Vosotros, in a short huddle after the contest, urged his teammates to hold their heads high as the hosts weren’t playing locals.

Chhorath Tep, a fixture of the Cambodian national team in the 5-on-5 competition, didn’t play in the gold medal game.

Still, Gilas managed to turn in an improved outing with the finish, as it only managed to bag a bronze in the previous edition of the SEA Games.

Earlier, Gilas Pilipinas women also settled for second place after losing to Vietnam in the final.

