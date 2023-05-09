Cebu Daily Newscast: LTO to unveil digital driver’s license amid shortage of plastic cards

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, May 1.

The Land Transportation Office on Monday announced that it is set to launch a digital version of the driver’s license to replace its interim system in which the permit is printed on the back of the official receipt.

The LTO said the digital driver’s license would be integrated into their ‘Supper App’ which is currently being developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology for the agency.

Counterfeit versions of some popular over-the-counter pain relievers and flu medicines are circulating in the market, the Food and Drug Administration reported.

The FDA issued advisories in May 4 through its website warning consumers and pharmacies against fake versions of nine brands of medicines: Alaxan, Neozep Forte, Bioflu, Tuseran Forte, Ponstan, Diatabs, Kremil-S, Medical Advance, and Lomotil.

Linzy Del Mar hopes to inspire other hearing impaired transwomen as she joins the Reina de Mandaue on May 9.

The pageant for transwomen is among the activities held in line with the celebration of the Mandaue City fiesta on May 8 and the Mid-Year Cultural Summit.

Triathlete Andrew Kim Remolino completed a come-from-behind bronze medal finish in the men’s individual triathlon of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Monday at the Kep Beach in Cambodia.

The Talisay City, Cebu native finished the race in 59 minutes and 53 seconds to secure the bronze medal.

