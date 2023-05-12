Watsons Holds 1st Medical Mission for 2023 in Laoag, Ilocos Norte

Watsons held its first ‘Alagang Pangkalusugan’ medical mission for 2023 last April 13 in partnership with SM Foundation at the Centennial Arena in Laoag, Ilocos Norte. The medical mission aimed to provide free medical services to Laoag residents and promote the importance of health and wellness.

Watsons is very happy to bring ‘Alagang Pangkalusugan” medical mission to Laoag to help those who have little or no access to medical consultations and services. This is part of our sustainability program’s commitment under the community pillar. PATRICK YU Marketing Manager Watsons Philippines.

The medical mission included Watsons officials led by Patrick Yu, Marketing Manager of Watsons Philippines and Belle Pesayco, CSR Pillar Head of Watsons Philippines, 25 Watsons volunteer employees and supplier partners, as well as 25 medical volunteers from the local government unit.

The medical mission was conducted in partnership with the Ilocos Norte provincial government led by Gov. Matthew Joseph Manotoc.

Among the free medical services that the medical mission offered to Laoag residents were doctor’s consultations, blood tests, bone screening, hearing check, skin analysis, hair analysis, ECG, and X-ray.

Free medicines, vitamins, and health supplements were also given to Laoag residents who went to the medical outreach.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Watsons for choosing Laoag. This is a great opportunity for our residents, especially the seniors, to get medical attention and live healthier lives,” said Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc.

“If there is one thing we learned about working with communities, it is that we can’t do it alone. We need the support of doctors, nurses, our partner suppliers, and volunteer employees to successfully mount medical missions and really make a difference in people’s lives,” said Patrick Yu.

About Watsons Philippines

Watsons is the flagship health and beauty brand of A.S. Watson Group, the world’s largest international health & beauty retailer. Today, Watsons is the leading health and beauty brand with successful operations in 15 markets.

In 2002, A.S. Watson Group joined hands with SM Prime Holdings Inc., the Philippines; leading shopping mall developer. The partnership brought about the first Watsons stores in SM Megamall and The Podium (Ortigas). Today, Watsons operates 1000+ stores in the Philippines serving more than 100,000 customers per day.

Watsons strives to ensure that its customers get the best value for their money through monthly promotions, special offers, and continuous consumer marketing programs. Each Watsons store houses nothing but the best brands from top manufacturers all over the world and also carries its own competitively priced, high-quality private labels and brands. With more than 1000 brands ranging from medicines, cosmetics, and fragrances to personal care items and general merchandise, Watsons Your Personal Store delivers only the best health, wellness, and beauty solutions to each and every customer.



