Watch out for Watsons’ BIG Nationwide Sale on May 11-15!

Watsons, one of our favorite sources for wellness and beauty essentials is having their BIG nationwide sale this May 11 to 15. We’re talking 5 whole days of exciting and big discounts when you shop online and in stores!

For more information, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.

Watsons Club members get first dibs on sale items when they shop on May 10 during the member-exclusive preview sale where they can get 10% off for a minimum spend of P1000. You can also shop via Watsons App and use the code, PREVIEW10 upon checkout to avail of this special promo.

To add more excitement to your shopping experience you can also expect exclusive BUY 1 TAKE 1 DEALS and get ready to save up to 50% on a complete range of wellness and beauty must-haves!

So, what are you waiting for? Fill up your Watsons App carts now and check out on May 11 or head to your nearest Watsons store during the Watsons’ BIG nationwide sale! Spread the word on these price drops and see you all there!

Enjoy P100 off when you download the Watsons app through this link: http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp Terms and conditions apply.

Visit any of 1000+ Watsons stores nationwide or pick up your orders at your nearest Watsons store in 30 minutes or less via Click & Collect or have them delivered to you in 3 hours through Express Delivery*.

For more information, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.

READ MORE:

*Available in select cities only. Delivery fee capped at P50 or enjoy free delivery for a min. spend of P500. Wait for your order confirmation from the app and via SMS to know when your package will be delivered. Learn more about Click & Collect and Watsons Express Delivery by visiting www.watsons.com.ph/shipping-delivery

ABOUT WATSONS

Watsons is part of the Health and Beauty Store chain of A.S Watson, the largest health, beauty, cosmetics, and perfumery retailer in the world. Today, Watsons Asia is the leading health and beauty chain in the continent with successful operations in 13 markets.

In 2002, A.S. Watson Group joined hands with SM Prime Holdings Inc., the Philippines’ leading shopping mall developer. The partnership brought about the first Watsons stores in SM Megamall and The Podium (Ortigas). Today, Watsons operates 1000+ stores in the Philippines serving more than 100,000 customers per day.

READ MORE:

Watsons strives to ensure that their customers get the best value for their money through monthly promotions, special offers, and continuous consumer marketing programs. Each Watsons store houses nothing but the best brands from top manufacturers all over the world and also carries its own competitively priced, high quality private labels and brands. With more than 1,000 brands ranging from medicines, cosmetics, and fragrances to personal care items and general merchandise, Watsons Your Personal Store offers a complete and wide range of health, wellness, and beauty solutions to each and every customer.

RELATED STORIES