Fellow queens congratulate Michelle Dee’s Miss Universe Philippines victory amid criticisms

Michelle Dee’s journey to the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) crown has been a long and grueling one — as it marks her second attempt in the national tilt — and beauty queens, pageant fans, and critics had a lot to say about her win.

Dee bested 37 other candidates to succeed Celeste Cortesi for the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 title, and is set to represent the country at the global pageant in El Salvador.

As a returning delegate, the Makati stunner’s win was welcomed by her fellow beauty queens on social media, with some titleholders expressing their excitement for Dee’s Miss Universe journey.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray took to social media to share her elation for Dee’s win. “Excited to witness how you’ll carry our sash again,” she said.

Just got signal here in Tuscany and saw all the news! We have a new Ms Philippines! Congrats @michelledee !! 👏 Excited to witness how you’ll carry our sash again! #MissUniversePhilippines2023 https://t.co/grRvtRK70K — Catriona Gray (@catrionaelisa) May 13, 2023

Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez, who happens to be Dee’s cousin, said the “stars have aligned” for the latter’s coronation.

Congratulations Michelle!!👑💫 The stars have aligned for you. will support you all the way. Let’s go Philippines. 🇵🇭 — Teresita Ssen Marquez (@wynmarquez) May 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Canada 2016 Siera Bearchell said in her vlog that while she’s a fan of Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx, she is happy nonetheless for Dee’s coronation.

Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez, on the other hand, said Dee is “deserving” of her win on photographer Doc Marlon’s Instagram post.

Binibining Pilipinas 2014 MJ Lastimosa congratulated the reigning titleholder on her win.

Congratulations Michelle Dee our Miss Universe Philippines 2023!!!! Let’s gooo ♥️♥️♥️🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate Dee’s win with a backstage selfie.

‘Cooking show’

Like all queens, however, Dee’s win was also subjected to harsh criticism from netizens on social media, with some even accusing the MUPh organization of rigging the results in her favor.

One @TutsMyBareh said the national tilt was reduced into a “cooking show.”

Another @dnglnngrf called out the MUPh organization for its supposed mishandling of the results, as they pointed out that Dee’s Best in Evening Gown win was “meh.”

‼️Michelle Dee’s first question was asked by Sam Versoza – the boyfriend of Rhian Ramos which is Michelle Dee’s best friend‼️ Tapos dili cooking show??????? Not to mention the Best in Evening Gown Competition result was meeeeh#MissUniversePhilippines2023 — resurrected (@dnglnngrf) May 13, 2023

Twitter user @Yu_X_Ji pointed out that while Dee won the crown, Amelinckx and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 second runner-up Angelique Manto won the “crowd.”

Michelle Dee got the crown, but Angelique Manto x Pauline Amelinckx got the crowd. #MissUniversePhilippines2023 — Ur Kiddo (@Yu_X_Ji) May 13, 2023

Another @makhernandez__ also expressed their frustration towards the national pageant for its “rigged” results.

Shamcey, Jonas, at Voltaire y’all are shit! Ginagago niyo ang mga Filipino. Handpicked na una pa lang, it’s too obvious! It was even a surprise that Makati made it to the TOP 5 when she didn’t even perform that well! MISS UNIVERSE 2023 IS A FUCKING RIGGED AND A COOKING SHOW! — Mak__ (@makhernandez__) May 13, 2023

Twitter user @karlitsssssss said Dee had one of the “worst presentations” ever.

HAHAHAHAH FUCK YOU MUPH. MAKATI AS THE WINNER? THAT WAS PROBABLY ONE OF THE WORST PRESENTATIONS EVER! EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! That should have been Baguio or Bohol (cant believe Im saying it) — KM (@karlitsssssss) May 13, 2023

Amid the backlash, @egehhmae and @ziggyamores defended the reigning queen, as they stressed that the harsh remarks were uncalled for.

As a Michelle Dee fan since Miss World Philippines 2019, I just can’t handle the hate towards her. 😭 — zi (@ziggyamores) May 13, 2023

How dare you call Michelle Dee’s win a COOKING SHOW? When she was all heart and graceful accepting the runner up finish last year. She tried again this year and now you find her unfitting for the title? On what grounds? Kesyo di niya 3rd time mag try? #MissUniversePhilippines2023 — wiji (@egehhmae) May 13, 2023

But Dee did not appear bothered by the negative comments on social media as she rejoiced over the privilege of wearing the La Mer en Majesté crown.

While she has yet to address her supporters on social media, her brief tweet is proof that she’s excited to represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant.

“We did it,” she said on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

