ARTA commends Lapu-Lapu City for simplifying business permit application process

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Lapu-Lapu City Government was recognized by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) for simplifying its business permit application process.

ARTA Director General Ernesto Perez presented to Mayor Junard Chan the certificate of commendation for the city as an outstanding local government unit for streamlining business permit applications and for setting up an electronic business one-stop-shop (e-BOSS).

This was in compliance with Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Act.

Perez was accompanied by Undersecretary Gerald Divinagracia, the deputy director general for operations of ARTA, during his visit at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall on Friday, May 12.

By establishing an e-BOSS, taxpayers are no longer required to be physically present at City Hall to fill up the necessary forms and submit the supporting documents for their application for a new or for the renewal of their business permits. Even tax payments can now be done online.

“Makukuha ninyo ang inyong business permit in record time dahil [sa] end-to-end process, online filing, processing, payment of fees, and printing. All of these [are done] online. So in minutes, you can get your business permit, either a new application or renew application,” Perez said.

Perez said this is an indication that Mayor Chan has the political will to implement new programs that are designed to help improve the delivery of government services and streamline processes.

Chan, for his part, expressed his gratitude to ARTA for the recognition that the city received.

Their city, according to Chan, was the first Local Government Unit in the Visayas and Mindanao to have received such a recognition.

“I am very proud to say that the city of Lapu-Lapu is the first and the only LGU outside Manila to have been given this outstanding recognition. It is not easy to achieve this fit but through our constant provision of quality and efficient service to the public, Lapu-Lapu City has emerged victorious,” Chan said.

/dcb

