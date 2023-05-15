Dancesport Team Cebu City rules inaugural Magayon Festival Dancesport Open in Albay

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) ruled the inaugural Magayon Festival Dancesport Open Competition in Legazpi City, Albay over the weekend.

DTCC would fly back home to Cebu with 15 gold medals, nine silvers and two bronzes which they earned during their entire campaign.

The tandem of Rhyss Rhafael Fajardo and Shadelle Niña Hernandez was the most graceful among all pairs in the competition as they bagged four gold medals in the junior C standard, junior C latin, standard A, and latin A categories.

Also, Frances Dave Sombal and Mitchloni Dnauanao earned three gold medals in the youth A standard, youth A latin, and under-21 latin categories.

Marjorie and Shardie Abellana contributed two gilts by topping the special event 1C latin and Grade B latin.

Romeo Jay Cialbo and Mafil Therese Rile secured two gilts in the grade B standard and the special event 1C standard.

The rest of DTCC’s gold medalists were from John Lloyd Leyson-Ouie Selene Rendon (grade A latin), Dylan Jacob Kazer Esmero-Sofia Isabella Maree Quilaton (youth C latin), Rodreyan Rodriguez-Arianne May Generalao (youth C standard), and Jasmer Labitad-Lorraine Mae Pacaña (grade C latin).

DTCC competed with other dancesport teams and couples from Angeles City, Tabaco City, Manila, Himamaylan City, and Bicol.

Meanwhile, the tandem of 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalists Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda, who are also part of the DTCC, earned a sixth place finish in the Asian World Dancesport Festival in Japan which took place during the weekend.

