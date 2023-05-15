Mandaue promises cash incentives for athletes who earned medals in CVIRAA

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Student-athletes, who won medals in the recently concluded Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), would soon receive cash incentives from the Mandaue City Government.

A proposed ordinance that would allow the release of cash incentives already passed first reading during the May 15 session of the Mandaue City Council.

This was co-sponsored by Councilors Dallie Mae Cabatingan and Malcolm Sanchez.

If approved on final reading, gold medalists in the CVIRAA would receive cash incentive of P10, 000 from the city government. The silver medalists would get P7, 000 while P5, 000 will go to the bronze medalists.

“This is to recognize the efforts of our delegates during the CVIRAA,” Sanchez, chairman of the Committee on Education of the Mandaue City Council, said.

Sanchez, however, clarified that the city already has an existing ordinance that allows the release of cash incentives to athletes who win medals in their respective competitions.

He and Councilor Cabatingan only needed to pass a separate ordinance that would specify the names of the recipients for use as basis in the processing of their cash incentives.

Overall, Mandaue City ranked 4th in the CVIRAA that was held in Carcar City from April 24 to 28. A total of 20 divisions that are under the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) participated in the meet.

Cebu City was named the top performing division in the CVIRAA.

