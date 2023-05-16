Baguhang singer na si Cesca maraming nadiskubre kay Belle Mariano: Akala ko shy siya but she’s a very strong person na may conviction sa buhay

EXCITED ang newbie singer na si Cesca na magkaroon ng collaboration with actress Belle Mariano.

“Me and Belle are planning to write a song. I think I enjoy getting to know Belle recently.

“Kasi nagchikahan lang kami in the studio and all of a sudden (boom), may kanta na,” say ni Cesca during the launch of her EP (extended play) of “Travel” music video kung saan ni-launch din ang official music video for “What If” kung saan nakasama niya si Mikki ng BGYO. Both songs are from ABS-CBN’s Star Music.

Itsinika ni Cesca na naging masaya ang unang bonding moment nila ni Belle na agad-agad ay naging comfortable sa kanya.

Marami siyang natutunan mula sa screen partner ni Donny Pangilinan at sa sandalling panahon ay nakilala niya ito nang husto.

“The most interesting I discovered about her was she knows how to express her emotions. She’s really good at doing that because when we first met, ikinuwento niya what she wants to write about. Ganoon kabilis, in a snap,” say ni Cesca.

During their banter, na-discover niya na hindi pala mahiyain si Belle.

“I don’t know if it’s because she’s articulate. I think she’s very brave in letting me know her personal stuff. I really admire that about her because it’s very brave to do that so doon ako nagulat kay Belle.

“Akala ko shy siya but clearly she’s a very strong, opinionated person na may mga convictions sa buhay. Nakaka-amaze that I’ll get to work with someone like her,” dagdag pa niya.

Nakita niya ang malaking potential na maging mahusay na songwriter si Bell.

“The simple stories, they have so much potential. And when I talked to Belle, I see so much potential. She has so much stories to tell and I’m really excited for her with how she’s gonna write in the future kasi I see there’s a potential in her,” say niya.

Isa pang na-excite si Cesca ay ang collab niya with BGYO member Mikki Claver in the music video of her latest single “What If.”

Umakting talaga si Mikki sa music video, his first. They play a couple na nagkahiwalay.

“Actually, we’ve met before the shoot. Tsinika ko lang sa kanya ang concept ng music video. Actually, he was very…puwede na siya, puwede na siya mag-artista,” say ni Cesca.

Happy ang dalaga na nakasama niya si Mikki sa kanyang music video.

“I was really happy that I was able to be a part of Mikki’s feature where he’s gonna act and I’m also happy that he’s able to portray the kind of guy that I was dealing with before,” say niya.

Cesca, also sang some of her compositions during the launch which included “What If”, “Pambihirang Harana”, “Dahlia”.