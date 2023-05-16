13 brgys in Cordova to get 45 solar lights each

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Municipality of Cordova plans to distribute solar lights to its 13 barangays under the “Project Kahayag” of Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan.

Each of the barangays would get 45 solar lights from the municipal government, Suan said.

Suan said the distribution of the solar lights was part of his administration’s campaign to ensure the safety of all Cordovanhons, especially at nighttime.

The solar lights would be installed in different areas in the barangays with dimly lighted streets.

“Maningkamot ta nga ang tanang ngitngit nga dapit sa Cordova, atong mapahayagan,” Suan said.

Cordova town recently purchased a total of 725 solar lights.

But prior to its distribution, Suan said barangay captains would be asked to submit a list of areas where they would want the solar lights installed.

“I know, dili pani igo ang 725 ka solars, but definitely makapahayag nani sa mga ngiob ug kuyaw nga dapit sa Cordova,” Suan added.

