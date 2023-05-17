Gentle Giants to battle Stallions in back-to-back matches; eye PFL title

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants brace for back-to-back matches at home against Stallion Laguna FC as the conclusion of the Philippines Football League (PFL) draws near.

The Gentle Giants will host the Stallions in two successive matches on May 21, Sunday, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex and on May 24, at the same venue.

This will be two of the last three matches for the Gentle Giants before the PFL season wraps up.

The Gentle Giants are eyeing to end its full-season debut with the PFL title in hand.

Currently, they are five points behind league-leader Kaya FC Iloilo in the team standings. Kaya FC is leading with 49 points from their 16 wins, three defeats, and one draw.

Meanwhile, the Gentle Giants have 44 points from their 13-1-5 (win-loss-draw) record at the No. 2 spot.

If they finish the PFL season on top, they will represent the Philippines in the AFC Champions League. In case they finish second, they will play in the AFC Asian Cup, while Kaya will play in the Champion’s League.

Before focusing on the closing the season, the Gentle Giants need to take care of their home pitch against the equally-determined Stallions.

Their back-to-back matches against the Stallions was supposedly scheduled last October, but was eventually postponed. It was moved to February this year at the Stallion’s home pitch at the Biñan Football Stadium.

The result of that match was a 1-1 draw.

Still, the Gentle Giants have a huge homecourt advantage going into Sunday’s first of the back-to-back matches against the Stallions.

They will likely play in another sold-out venue in front of Cebuano football fans.

RELATED STORIES

Gentle Giants see more chances of staying at No. 1 in PFL with 4 games in Cebu

CFC Gentle Giants battle Kaya FC in crucial PFL match Sunday in Cebu

Gentle Giants give Stallions a scare in their 1-1 game in Laguna

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP