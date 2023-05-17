A brother’s promise to two siblings sent to kids’ center: I will take you back once I have a job

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The 17-year-old boy, who together with his two younger siblings were allegedly abandoned by their mother since March this year, reiterated his promise to take back his 5-year-old sister and 1-year-old brother, from the children’s center in Sitio Dungguan, Barangay Basak, Mandaue City once he can find a job and gets settled.

This was after the 17-year-old boy, Daven (not his real name), agreed that his two siblings be sent to the Hope of Mandaue Enhanced (HOME) Children’s Center in Sitio Dungguan.

Two siblings brought to Home children’s center

City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar said that the 5-year-old sister and 1-year-old baby brother of the17-year-old boy were brought to the center on Tuesday, May 16.

The teenager and his two younger siblings were abandoned by their mother while their father is still serving time in jail for illegal drugs.

Edilberto Osabel, social welfare personnel of Barangay Tabok, said the 17-year-old boy would be brought to a different place where he would be safe and cared for.

Del Mar, who is a friend of Barangay Tabok officials, said that the 17-year-old boy was already told by the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) that Mayor Jonas Cortes had given the assurance that the city would hire him once he would turn 18 years old this November.

Mayor Cortes’ assurance

Moreover, the councilor said that the city would also provide financial assistance while the teenager would be attending school at the Alternative Learning System.

Mayor Cortes would also be willing to help whatever he would need during his studies, she added.

Del Mar said that they did not know yet if the teenager would continue to attend to ALS or would go to a regular school as a few people offered to give him a scholarship and financial assistance which the city government was very thankful for.

The 17-year-old boy has yet to tell them his decision.

For now, the teenager is regularly visiting his siblings at the center.

” For the meantime, para gradual bitaw ang ilahang separation, siya gyud mismo niingun nga ganahan siya, puslan man nga magbuwag sila, iyaha’ng gusto nga i-fix ang iyaha’ng feelings karun ba,” said Del Mar.

(For the meantime, so that they can have a gradual separation, he, himself, said it that he would like to fix his feelings for his siblongs now since they will have to be separated.)

A brother’s promise reiterated

In an earlier interview with the media, the 17-year-old boy promised to take back his siblings after he would finish his studies and would find a stable job.

He reiterated that promise today as he visited his siblings at the Home children’s Center.

On Friday, May 12, he sought the help of the officials from Barangay Tabok, who immediately coordinated with City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar and the CSWS.

