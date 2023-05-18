Cebu Daily Newscast: NBI files murder raps vs suspended Rep. Teves

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here are the latest stories in and around Cebu on Thursday, May 18.

The National Bureau of Investigation has filed before the Department of Justice criminal complaints against Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the complaint filed was with regards to Teves for now.

The complaint is for multiple murders, multiple frustrated, and multiple attempted murders for the death of Gov. Roel Degamo and nine others, and for injuring several others.

In the NBA, Nikola Jokic had 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 14 assists, Jamal Murray added 31 points and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-126 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, Philippine time.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 21 points, Bruce Brown had 16, Michael Porter Jr. added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Aaron Gordon finished with 12 points for the Nuggets.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday morning in Denver.

The 17-year-old boy, who together with his two younger siblings were allegedly abandoned by their mother since March this year, promised to take back his siblings once he can find a job and get settled.

This was after Daven, not his real name, agreed that his two siblings be sent to the Hope of Mandaue Enhanced Children’s Center in Sitio Dungguan, Barangay Basak this city.

The teenager, according to social welfare personnel, would be brought to a different place where he would be safe and cared for.

The Augustinian friars of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño are urging the faithful to always “approach and treat” the Sto. Niño with reverence and respect.

The friars issued the reminder in reaction to a controversy involving the Sto. Niño vestment that Joy Dacoron, Cebu’s delegate to the Binibining Pilipinas 2023, wore in a photo that was shared on the pageant’s official Facebook page.

