VBP Officially Opens Its Newest Office Space in Cebu, Philippines

VBP, a Philippine-Australian company that offers talent solutions for financial advice firms in Australia, officially launched its third and newest office location in JEG Tower, Cebu, Philippines last Friday, 12 May 2023.

VBP currently has two (2) existing offices in the Visayas and Mindanao specifically at the Mango Square Building, Cebu City, and Casa Del Chino Ygua, Cagayan de Oro City.

The opening of the newest site will attract more prospective talents to VBP’s ever-growing team, as well as nourish dynamic career paths for existing team members.

“VBP is ready to scale up, and establishing an office in JEG Tower provides us with a growth-ready space. We believe that consistent sustainable growth is key to maintaining the culture that we greatly value. Choosing JEG Tower provides a strategic advantage in terms of visibility and exposure to market-ready talents. We are so excited for you to be part of the VBP family!” says VBP Head of People and Culture, Tara Calalang.

Located on the 17th floor of JEG Tower at Arch. Reyes Ave., Corner Acacia St., Brgy. Kamputhaw, Cebu City, the new office space features modern and state-of-the-art facilities that will house the VBP team and cater to future talent acquisition activities as well as client-related events.