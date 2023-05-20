VBP Officially Opens Its Newest Office Space in Cebu, Philippines

VBP, a Philippine-Australian company that offers talent solutions for financial advice firms in Australia, officially launched its third and newest office location in JEG Tower, Cebu, Philippines last Friday, 12 May 2023.
VBP currently has two (2) existing offices in the Visayas and Mindanao specifically at the Mango Square Building, Cebu City, and Casa Del Chino Ygua, Cagayan de Oro City.
The opening of the newest site will attract more prospective talents to VBP’s ever-growing team, as well as nourish dynamic career paths for existing team members.
“VBP is ready to scale up, and establishing an office in JEG Tower provides us with a growth-ready space. We believe that consistent sustainable growth is key to maintaining the culture that we greatly value. Choosing JEG Tower provides a strategic advantage in terms of visibility and exposure to market-ready talents. We are so excited for you to be part of the VBP family!” says VBP Head of People and Culture, Tara Calalang.
Located on the 17th floor of JEG Tower at Arch. Reyes Ave., Corner Acacia St., Brgy. Kamputhaw, Cebu City, the new office space features modern and state-of-the-art facilities that will house the VBP team and cater to future talent acquisition activities as well as client-related events.
The launching event commences with a brief press conference with VBP CEO and Co-founder, David Carney.
“We designed this office post-pandemic with the idea that our team is all hybrid. We believe the best is a hybrid working model where people come in a couple of days and spend most of the time working from home.
One of the things I’ve said to all the managers here is we have to earn the commute. Our team members demonstrated that in the most extreme time – during the pandemic, they were able to rally around and work out security and internet problems, and whatever it is to continue to be able to keep our business alive. If we haven’t been able to do that, we would be in trouble. So the fact that the team did that, I think they’ve earned the right to be able to continue having the flexible work arrangement.”
As a culture-led business, VBP believes in the importance of valuing relationships at home, with clients, and within the organization. Building an office space that reflects the flexibility they offer shows its commitment to being a people-centered company.
Cebu City Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama and Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia graced the opening ceremony, along with JEG CEO Marko Sarmiento, CIBO Executive Director Buddy Villasis, and CIBO Board of Trustee Darwin Moises. VBP partners include Rhett Jones of RISE, Ryle Arbon of Citadines, Wendell Ganhinhin of Grant Thornton LLP, and media representatives.
With the addition of the new office in JEG Tower, VBP aims to continue providing transformative solutions for businesses across Australia, cementing its place as a culture-led business that creates countless opportunities for clients, team members, and the broader community.
