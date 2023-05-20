MCWD renews contract with Guadalupe bulk water supplier

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 20,2023 - 07:47 AM
MCWD renews contract with Guadalupe bulk water supplier. In photo are MCWD General Manager Edgar Donoso (5th from left) and Gabino Abejo Jr., President and CEO of Abejo Waters Corp. (seated, 2nd from the left), sign the contract for the supply of 1,500 cubic meters of water per day in Barangay Guadalupe. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and the bulk water company Abejo Waters Corp. (AWC) renewed its bulk water supply agreement on Friday, May 19, 2023.

For the past ten years, the AWC has provided consumers in Barangay Guadalupe with 1,500 cubic meters of water daily.

READ: MCWD inks contract with construction firm for Lapu pipe-laying project

Guadalupe and its water woes

According to Minerva Gerodias, the MCWD spokesperson, Guadalupe is one of the areas in Cebu City facing water scarcity due to inadequate water supply.

“MCWD has been tirelessly working to develop new water sources to increase its demand coverage and enhance water supply in areas where 24-hour supply is not available,” the water district said in a statement.

Moreover, Gerodias said the supply from Lusaran, which would reach Barangay Guadalupe, would be expected to improve the water situation in the area.

READ: MCWD to consumers: Conserve water

With the additional volume from Lusaran, she said MCWD would soon resume accepting applications for new water services from the residents of Guadalupe.

The water district is also expecting an initial delivery of 10,000 cubic meters of water per day from a desalination plant in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Residents of Guadalupe and neighboring barangays in the southern section of Cebu City will benefit from this enhanced water supply.

/dbs

