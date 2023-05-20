Getting to know the Habana brothers, two promising Jr. elite triathletes

CEBU, Philippines—Triathlon is one sport where the country could excel in if given proper support.

There are many promising triathletes in the country today, among them are the Habana brothers, whose mother, Therese Habana, is from Minglanilla in Cebu.

Akio Habana, 17, and Miro Habana, 13, are two of the country’s top junior elite triathletes today who are training under the watchful eye of triathlon icon, Ani de Leon-Brown.

Although born in the United States, the brothers are training in the country, sometimes in Luzon with De Leon-Brown, and sometimes in Cebu.

Akio’s plans

According to mom Therese, Akio, who plans to pursue a degree in business and entrepreneurship, is interested in airplane mechanics, and wants to become an Ironman in the future.

He seems to be in the right path based on his accomplishments so far.

Akio, who started triathlon at the age 12, was the overall champion in the 2019 Crimzone Aquathlon – Cebu, champion in the 2021 Fiesta sa Mactan Swim (Open Category), champion in the 2022 Kadaugan sa Mactan Swim – Cebu, (Open Category), and 5 Km champion in the 2022 Leon Kilat Half-Marathon (Open Category). He had also been in the top 10 in many other races.

In 2023, he finished second in the National Age Group Triathlon – Subic (Jr Elite Sprint).

The Habana brothers were guests in the recent episode of CDN Sportstalk and there, they shared a little about their triathlon journey so far.

How Akio got into triathlon

Akio shared that it was during his Physical Education swimming class at school where he was invited to try out the sport by noted coach Andoy Remolino.

He said one of his motivation to join was because he knew he would get a bike, which for him was “cool.”

“When I started biking, I couldn’t stop,” Akio said.

Although he likes bikes, biking is actually his least favorite leg in triathlon. His favorite is swimming.

“It’s because that’s where I am the strongest and I like the ocean. I feel more confident in the water,” Akio shared.

Miro and his dreams

Miro, meanwhile, plays the guitar and his favorite subject is Science. He wishes to join the military someday, his mom says.

Miro also has a colorful career so far.

He was champion in the 2018 Kadayawan Triathlon – Davao, 1st place in the 2019 Crimzone Aquathlon – Cebu, topped the 2022 Kadaugan sa Mactan – Cebu (500m swim), and also placed third in the 2022 IronKids Subic.

Miro started in the sport at the age 8.

Like Akio, it was during his swimming class where coach Remolino saw his potential.

“I like competing a lot. I like seeing my full potential,” he said.

Miro also shared that he likes all disciplines in triathlon but sometimes finds swimming “boring.”

“When you’re swimming, you can’t hear anything,” he said with a laugh.

For those who want to get into triathlon, or any sport at that, this is what the Habana brothers have to say.

“You need to find something that’s fun. you need to take a leap of faith and grab at your goals. A lot of times you underestimate or overestimate yourself. Know your strengths and weaknesses so you can be the best versions of yourself,” Miro said.

“Find something you really like, something you enjoy doing. Once you have that, don’t be afraid to pursue it,” Akio added.

Watch the full interview of the Habana brothers here: