Bacolod resident pleads not guilty of killing neighbor’s Siberian husky dog
BACOLOD CITY — A resident of this city pleaded not guilty to accusations of killing “Skittles,” a Siberian Husky, in February.
Dominador Bangero Jr. was arraigned before Judge Jose Paolo Ariola of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities Branch 1 at the Bacolod Hall of Justice on Thursday, May 18.
Bangero is facing a criminal case for violation of Republic Act 8485 or the “Animal Welfare Act.”
He was accused of shooting Skittles, the dog of his neighbor, at Greenplains Subdivision in Barangay Singcang, Bacolod City on February 20.
The Community Animal Rescue Efforts Inc. is calling for justice for Skittles.
