Top 5 Favorites at Handuraw Pizza

A local pizza place known to have the best-tasting thin-crust pizza in Cebu, Handuraw Pizza, has been the go-to place amongst Cebuanos for celebrations, catching up, and chill nights. But it is more than just a pizza place; it is a home for family and friends. And what is a home without having our favorites?

Here are the top 5 favorites that you must try on your next visit to Handuraw Pizza:

1) Handuraw Special

What is Handuraw Pizza without its classic and best-selling special pizza ever? The Handuraw Special is loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, mushroom, black olives, onions, green bell peppers, fresh tomatoes, and premium mozzarella cheese on the base of their homemade tomato sauce oozing with goodness in a pan, a must-try!

2) Pizza Cebuana

There’s no place like home, as they say. The Pizza Cebuana by Handuraw Pizza will make you feel the authentic taste of home. This mildly spicy pizza is topped with chorizo de Cebu, kesong puti, and premium mozzarella cheese with their homemade tomato sauce on the base. It’s everyone’s favorite!

3) Vegetarian Pizza

If you are not a fan of meat, there is no need to worry. Handuraw Pizza has a Vegetarian Pizza, a healthy and delicious pizza that is topped with black olives, onions, button mushrooms, green bell peppers, fresh tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and premium mozzarella cheese, finished with their homemade pesto sauce. This dish is guilt-free but undoubtedly yummy!

4) Happy Rooster Chili Wings

Handuraw Pizza offers a wide array of menu items aside from its best pizza, one of which is the Happy Rooster Chili Wings—specially breaded chicken wings, fried & served with their homemade chili sauce. Handuraw’s mouth-watering Happy Rooster Chili Wings is in the top tier.

5) Adobong Humba Bisaya

One can always go right with Adobo, especially when it is made from Handuraw Pizza. The slow-cooked pork chunks in tasty Bisaya-style adobo sauce will melt in your mouth. No wonder this is one of Handuraw Pizza’s best sellers!

Come home to Handuraw Pizza now and taste their delicious food! Agree with ur Top List? You can check out Handuraw Pizza’s full menu here.

The new Handuraw Pizza in Mandaue is located along Highway Subangdaku between ADG IT Center and AlpaCentrum/PYEZA and is open daily from 11 AM to 12 MN. Visit their new location along Highway Lopez Jaena, St., Subangdaku Mandaue City. Follow their Facebook page at HandurawPizza to check event schedules and be updated on their other latest exciting offerings. You may also contact (032 2538706) or (092 0958 1627).

