FACES OF CEBU: Julia Baguio, 21, hero student nurse

CEBU CITY, Philippines– In a world where acts of heroism often go unnoticed, there are individuals whose extraordinary dedication and selflessness shine through.

One example is Julia Baguio, 21 years old, and a student nurse from Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Baguio went viral when she helped a man suffering from a heat stroke in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City last April 28.

READ: Julia Baguio: A Student Nurse’s Story of Heroism and Compassion

Her act showed Baguio’s commitment to her profession, making her a true hero in the medical community.

Nursing was Baguio’s ultimate dream

From a young age, Baguio’s innate desire to care for others set her on the path to becoming a nurse. Inspired by her aunt, who dedicated herself to helping children suffering from terminal illnesses, Julia knew that she also wanted to have a meaningful impact in the lives of others.

“It was a childhood dream since giving service to the public is what I’ve seen and grew up with, watching my aunt who’s been helping children with cancer and just then, I wanted to be part of it,” Baguio tells CDN Digital.

“My dream is to be like my aunt who’s selfless in terms of helping others who wouldn’t think of anything in return as long as she extended the help that she could,” she adds.

Julia’s path to becoming a nurse was tough. Long hours of studying, challenging clinical rotations, and rigorous exams tested her perseverance. But driven by her determination and passion for nursing, Julia overcame the obstacles and kept pushing forward.

“There will always be that time specially when I am so drained from clinical duty and a lot of paper works are due everyday but I always divert myself into some thoughts of what I could still do in the future…I will always think of how far I’ve been than how tired I am,” Baguio said.

“With [my] passion to help and adding more days or even years to their life is what’s fulfilling in taking [this] medical profession,” she adds.

‘HEROIC’ encounter

One experience changed Julia’s perspective of nursing.

On a seemingly ordinary day on April 28, 2023, in front of Amores Building in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, a man suddenly collapsed struggling to breathe.

Baguio recognized the urgency of the situation and swiftly rushed to the man’s aid.

Despite the scorching heat, Julia’s unwavering compassion saved the man from the effects of a heat stroke.

While it is heroic for many, Baguio hopes that helping others will be something people will get used to doing.

READ MORE: Cebu’s hero nursing student: ‘A little act of kindness can go a long way’

“Helping and being compassionate to other people could go a long way and it is something that we should normalize and pass [on for] others [to follow]”

According to her, that was the perfect moment where she could put into practice the skills and knowledge she had acquired through hours of classroom instruction and clinical training.

“I helped because know I have the ability and capabilities to help. I was glad because I was able to apply what I’ve learned in school to real-[life] situations,” said Baguio.

Julia’s selfless act of heroism inspired and uplifted many. She believes that regardless of one’s beliefs and status, helping others in times of need should never be on delay.

“Helping and being compassionate to other people could go a long way and it is something that we should normalize and pass [on for] others [to follow],” she said.

Julia’s journey from a just regular student nurse to a true hero serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration.

Her story reminds us of the transformative power of kindness, compassion, and the incredible impact one person can make in the lives of others.

/bmjo