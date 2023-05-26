Sidlak Danao, Basak look for win No. 1 on Saturday’s PSL 18-U hoop battles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four exciting games will highlight this weekend’s Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 18-under Visayas leg competition at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

On Saturday, May 27, Sidlak Danao and Basak Where I Belong look to end their losing spell by facing each other in the first game at 6:00 PM.

Sidlak Danao vs. Basak Where I Belong

Sidlak Danao is ranked at the bottom of the team standings in the Visayas leg with zero wins in four games. They recently lost to the vaunted Sherilin Khalifa City of Naga, 60-93, last May 21, at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Basak had a heartbreaking defeat in the hands of the Consolacion Sarok Weavers, 86-88, last May 20. Basak is also winless in three games.

Splashers vs Dea’s Bakeshop

In the second game on Saturday, the No.3 ranked GM Seafront Splashers eye their third win in five games as they face the No. 5 ranked Dea’s Bakeshop X RAD at 8:00 PM.

GM Seafront Splashers is also eyeing a comeback from their 70-84 defeat against Sherilin Khalifa last May 20, while Dea’s Bakeshop looks to extend its winning streak to two games after their May 21 lopsided win against the Consolacion Black Sharma, 99-53.

Sunday’s schedules

On Sunday, the Black Sharmas get back into action by facing Basak at 6:00 PM, while Dea’s Bakeshop squares off with Sidlak Danao at 8:00 PM.

Currently, Sherilin Khalifa leads the team standings with an unbeaten record of six wins, while the Sarok Weavers are at second with a 4-2 (win-loss) record in this seven-team basketball tournament.

